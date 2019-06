Former Egyptian president Mohammed Morsi dies after collapsing in court

Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi holds a news conference with Tunisian President Moncef Marzouki, at the Presidential palace in Cairo, Egypt, July 13, 2012. Maya Alleruzzo/AP, FILE

egypt-president-morsi-02-ss-jc-190617_hpEmbed_3x2_992 Ousted Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi gestures during a trial session on charges of espionage in Cairo, Egypt, June 18, 2016. Mohamed Hossam/EPA via Shutterstock, FILE



ABC News – Former Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi died on Monday after collapsing during a court hearing, Egyptian state television reported.

Morsi was an Islamist who became Egypt’s first democratically-elected president in 2012. The country’s military ousted him in 2013.

Morsi was being tried on espionage charges in Egypt.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.