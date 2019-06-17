News courier last seen in West Columbia: RCSD

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing person suffering from a medical condition and an irreversible deterioration of intellectual faculties.

James Hucks, 77, was working his regular route for The State newspaper when he failed to make it to his next location, deputies say.

He was last seen at the U.S. Post Office off Dixiana Road in West Columbia around 12:30 a.m. on June 17.

Hucks is described as being 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs around 240 pounds with brown eyes, grey hair, a beard and a mustache, and wears glasses.

He was last seen driving a The State newspaper truck, which is described as a white Chevrolet with “The State Newspaper” written on both sides and the number “54” on the roll-up door on the back.

Anyone who spots the truck or Mr. Hucks is asked to call 911 or 576-3000.