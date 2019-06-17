Deputies say stolen checks cashed at Lowe’s totaled $29k, suspect at-large

Courtesy: Calhoun County Sheriff's Office

Courtesy: Calhoun County Sheriff's Office

Courtesy: Calhoun County Sheriff's Office

Courtesy: Calhoun County Sheriff's Office







CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance photos of a suspect wanted for theft.

The suspect seen in surveillance photos allegedly went into the glove box of the victim’s vehicle sometime between April 20 and May 1, 2019.

Deputies say the checks were cashed between May 1 and May 8, 2019 at Lowe’s Home improvement store in the amounts of $13,000 and $16,000.

If you know who the suspect is or if you have any information about the case, leave your anonymous tip through Midlands Crimestoppers in one of the following ways.

PHONE TIP — call toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

WEB TIP — go to the Midlands Crimestoppers website at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click Submit a Tip.

MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 803-874-2741 if anonymity is not desired.