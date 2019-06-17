Two injured in shooting during Toronto Raptors’ NBA celebration

(CNN) — Two people are in custody after a shooting was reported Monday at or near the Toronto Raptors’ NBA Championship celebration, Toronto Police said.

Police said they located two victims with injuries that are “serious but not life threatening.”

Two firearms were also recovered and emergency responders are on the scene, police said.

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) June 17, 2019

The incident occurred as huge crowds gathered in Nathan Phillips Square to celebrate the Raptors’ victory over the Golden State Warriors in the NBA finals.

Toronto Police spokesperson David Hopkinson told CNN it’s not clear if the shooting was actually at the parade or close to it.

Images on social media showed people running from the area.

The Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors 114-110 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to win the series.

It was also the first time the Raptors reached the NBA Finals in its 24-season history.