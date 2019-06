SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A 66-year-old man was identified as the victim of a fatal accident at the intersection of Kingbury Drive and Guignard Drive Monday afternoon.

Coroner Robert Baker said an autopsy will be performed on Larry Broadway at the Medical University of South Carolina on June 18.

South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Sumter County Coroner’s Office is still investigating the incident.