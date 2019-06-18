6 teens arrested following armed robbery, attempted hijacking in Chapin

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department say six teenagers were arrested for armed robbery and an attempted hijacking on June 16 near Rocky Point Recreation Area in Chapin.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said the victims were waiting at the dock to load a boat when the suspects approached them from the woods.

The driver was assaulted while another teen held the passengers in the backseat at gunpoint, Koon said.

An undisclosed amount of money was stolen.

One suspect is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond while the remaining suspects are being held at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.