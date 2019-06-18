Acting Defense Secretary Shanahan won’t go forward with confirmation process, Trump says

ABC News,

Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan walks between meetings through the subway system at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, June 5, 2019. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters, FILE

By Elizabeth McLaughlin

ABC News – In a surprise development, Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan has decided not to move forward with the confirmation process to take the job permanently, President Donald Trump tweeted on Tuesday.

Trump said while Shanahan “has done a wonderful job, he has decided not to go forward “so that he can devote more time to his family.”

Categories: National News, News, Politics

