Acting Defense Secretary Shanahan won’t go forward with confirmation process, Trump says

By Elizabeth McLaughlin

ABC News – In a surprise development, Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan has decided not to move forward with the confirmation process to take the job permanently, President Donald Trump tweeted on Tuesday.

Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan, who has done a wonderful job, has decided not to go forward with his confirmation process so that he can devote more time to his family…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2019

Trump said while Shanahan “has done a wonderful job, he has decided not to go forward “so that he can devote more time to his family.”