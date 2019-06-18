Boeing apologizes for deadly crashes as company considers re-branding plane involved

(ABC NEWS) – Boeing is gearing up for the return of the aircraft that led to two deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

Boeing executives apologized to airlines and families while they continue to try to regain consumer confidence.

While Boeing’s officials say the 737 Max plane isn’t going anywhere, they haven’t ruled out changing its name.

The company is is looking to leave some of the negativity associated with its flagship plane in the past as it works to fix problems with the anti-stall system.

At the Paris Air Show, Boeing’s CFO said they are open to input toward restoring the company’s reputation as they grow desperate toward putting the plane back in the air.