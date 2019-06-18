CPD investigating shooting incident where 18-year-old was found with injuries to the upper body

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department investigators are trying to determine who injured an 18-year-old female during a shooting incident Monday night.

Officers were dispatched to the 6900 block of North Main near Wilson Boulevard after 10 p.m. on Monday, June 17.

The female was found inside a vehicle with life-threatening injuries to the upper body. She remains at a local hospital.

Investigators continue to conduct interviews to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, including the motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC.