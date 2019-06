EXCLUSIVE: NC teen recalls terrifying shark attack, “I just knew it was bad”

(ABC NEWS) — Tonight in an exclusive interview we’re hearing more the 17-year-old girl in North Carolina who was attacked by a shark and lost her leg.

Paige Winter also lost many of her fingers in the encounter. She spoke with ABC’s Robin Roberts about that day.

Paige’s dad says he remembers punching the shark as hard as he could, then carrying her to shore where a bystander applied a tourniquet.