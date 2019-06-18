Hidden cameras allegedly catch assisted living employees abusing elderly woman

Greenville, SC (AP) — The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says two assisted living employees in the upstate have been arrested after authorities say they were caught on camera abusing an elderly woman in their care.

The Greenville County Sherrif’s Office says the victim’s son became concerned and set up a hidden camera, authorities say that camera recorded Stephanie Lowden and Diana Garrett physically and verbally abusing the 89 year old woman after she refused orders to take a shower.

Authorities say Lowden turned herself in Monday morning. Officials say they believe this was an isolated incident.