Report: Missing SC man former Panthers running back

Courtesy: Lancaster County Sheriff's Office/Torrold Smart

Courtesy: Lancaster County Sheriff's Office/Torrold Smart



COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A South Carolina sheriff is asking for the public help locating a missing man who reportedly played for the Carolina Panthers.

According to a post on Facebook, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Officer said Torrold Smart was last seen on June 12 around 10:30 a.m. in Indian Land.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance to locate a missing person. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts please contact the Sheriff’s Office. 803-283-3388 Posted by Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office SC on Tuesday, June 18, 2019

Smart, 42, was last seen driving a silver 2016 Nissan Maxima with North Carolina tag PJR1759.

The Herald reports he is a former player for the Carolina Panthers.

Panthers digital manager also confirmed the news via Twitter.

Police need help locating the former Panther. Was last seen June 12. https://t.co/WWfzo9ZbtZ — Max Henson (@PanthersMax) June 18, 2019

The missing person advisory says that it is unusual for him (Smart) to be out of touch (with his family) for this long.

If you have any information regarding Smart’s whereabouts please contact the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388.