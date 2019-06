KERSHAW CO., S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was stuck and killed on U.S. 601 near Commerce Drive.

Troopers say this incident happened around 5:20 a.m. today.

According to investigators, the pedestrian was walking north on the southbound shoulder, when he/she was struck and killed by a pick up truck.

Highway Patrol says to expect delays as they are still investigating.