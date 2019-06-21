2020 presidential candidates are in SC for Dem weekend

Blue Palmetto Dinner

FRIDAY, June 21st, 2019 | Columbia Convention Center | 1101 Lincoln Street, Columbia, SC 29201

The Blue Palmetto Dinner will be served in the Convention Center. The event will feature various speakers, including 2020 presidential candidates and a Keynote address.

SCDP Congresswoman Cheri Bustos, DCCC Chairwoman will be the 2019 Blue Palmetto Keynote speaker.

The CMCC parking lot adjacent to the facility may be available at no charge on a first-come, first-served basis. In addition, there are multiple nearby parking garages as well as street parking.

Chair’s Reception: 6 PM | General Reception: 7 PM

Tickets for the Blue Palmetto Dinner are currently SOLD OUT.

JIM CLYBURN’S FISH FRY

FRIDAY, June 21st, 2019 | Coble Plaza, behind EdVenture Children’s Museum | 211 Gervais St. Columbia, SC 29201

Gates will open for guests at 7:30 PM. More information available on Jim Clyburn’s website.

2019 SOUTH CAROLINA DEMOCRATIC PArty CONVENTION

SATURDAY, June 22nd, 2019 | Columbia Convention Center | 1101 Lincoln Street, Columbia, SC 29201 | 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

The Annual convention will hold elections for SCDP Officers and feature speeches from 2020 Presidential Candidates.

The 2019 SCDP Convention is a free event. Convention Center seating is on a first-come, first-served basis for guests. Please sign in and pick up credentials at the check-in table in the first floor lobby of the Convention Center.

Credentialing: 8 – 9:15 AM | Program Begins: 9 AM

Parking: The CMCC parking lot adjacent to the facility may be available at no charge on a first-come, first-served basis. In addition, there are multiple nearby parking garages as well as street parking.

Lunch: Lunch options on Saturday include a sit-down lunch or a box lunch option. The lunch hour will begin at 12 PM and the program will resume at 1 PM.