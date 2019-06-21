Apple recalls some 15-inch MacBook Pros on fears of battery fires

(ABC NEWS) — Apple is voluntarily recalling some older generation 15-inch MacBook Pros due to batteries that may overheat and catch fire.

The Cupertino based company said it was recalling “a limited number of older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro units which contain a battery that may overheat and pose a safety risk,” in a statement released Thursday.

“The units were sold primarily between September 2015 and February 2017 and can be identified by their product serial number,” Apple said.

To find the serial number of your laptop, go to the “About This Mac” option from the Apple menu in the upper-left corner of the computer screen.

“Because customer safety is a top priority, Apple is asking customers to stop using affected 15-inch MacBook Pro units. Customers should visit apple.com/support/15-inch-macbook-pro-battery-recall for details on product eligibility and how to have a battery replaced, free of charge,” the statement said.

No other 15-inch MacBook Pros or other Mac notebooks are being recalled.