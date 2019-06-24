Florida man among four people arrested on drug charges: LCSD

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington Sheriff Jay Koon announced the arrested of four suspects on various drug charges.

Following surveillance by agents with the Lexington County Multi-Agency Narcotics Enforcement Team conducted on a room at the Masters Inn in Cayce and a traffic stop in the 3900 block of Platt Springs Road the following were taken into custody.

Anthony Joseph Calvanese, Danielle Lawson, Williams Bryan Owens and Kayleigh Analisa Marie Taca.

Calvanese, 30, is charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and possession with intent to distribute meth.

Lawson, 29, is charged with possession of meth.

Owens, 34, is charged with trafficking meth 28 grams to 100 grams, unlawful carry of a pistol, possession of a stolen pistol and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Taca, 26, is charged with possession of a schedule IV substance.

Calvanese had cocaine and meth at the motel, according to Koon.

Agents said they found Taca to be in possession of Alprazolam, which is also known as Xanax.

Calvanese, a resident of West Palm Beach, Florida, is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.

Lawson, Owens and Taca have been released after posting bail.