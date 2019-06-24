Police: 3 dead in South Carolina shooting, hunt for suspect

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina authorities say three people were killed in an apartment complex shooting, and they are looking for a suspect.

Thom Berry, a spokesman for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, says Abbeville police were called to the complex around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

They found four people shot.

The Abbeville coroner’s office says two of them — 62-year-old Shirley Jean Jones and 26-year-old Steven Tinch — were dead when authorities arrived.

The other victims were taken to the hospital where one — 24-year-old Johntavier Moss — later died.

Berry says authorities are currently looking for a suspect believed to have been driving a black Mitsubishi Eclipse convertible.

The suspect’s name is not being released.

Berry says authorities believe the encounter began outside of an apartment in the parking lot.

If you have any information on this incident, please call the Abbeville Police Department at (864) 366-5832.