JCPenny hiring 345 associates in SC for seasonal positions

The company is also looking for experienced stylists to join its salon program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The back to school shopping season is right around the corner and JCPenny is looking for some extra help.

The retailer says it will be hiring 345 seasonal associates in South Carolina for a variety of store positions.

Available customer service and support positions include cashier, replenishment specialist, SEPHORA inside JCPenney beauty consultant and more.

JCPenney offers seasonal associates a full associate discount up to 25%, as well as flexible holiday scheduling.

For more information about applying, visit jobs.jcp.com and search for “seasonal” jobs in their market.