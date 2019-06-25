President delays raids on undocumented immigrants

(CNN) — President Trump has announced the delay of raids on undocumented immigrants in major cities.

The President said members of ICE would go into communities in ten major cities across the country and deport thousands of people.

Now the President is allowing Congress two weeks to come up with a solution to illegal immigration at the U.S./ Mexico border. This comes as the Trump administration is facing criticism for the health and hygiene conditions at several customs and border protections facilities in Texas.