3 dead, including suspect, after shooting at Northern California Ford dealership
MORGAN HILL, C.A. (ABC News) – Three people, including the suspected gunman, died at a Ford dealership in Northern California on Tuesday night, police said.
Authorities responded to the Morgan Hill Ford Dealership just after 6 p.m. and found two employees with gunshot wounds, according to a statement from the Morgan Hill Police Department.
Both men later died on scene. The suspect was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot, police said.
According to authorities, an employee for the dealership says the suspect was recently fired from the business before the fatal shooting.
Sgt. Bill Norman, a supervisor for the investigation team, said there were no other suspects and that the scene had been secured.
The suspect’s motive is not yet known.