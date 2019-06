Bryan Brown recounts coaching Zion, Ja Morant in AAU ball

Bryan Brown was one of the coaches for the now infamous AAU team that Zion Williamson and Ja Morant once played in during high school. Brown has seen both players grow, fostering both relationships through the years. He even had a front row seat to last week’s NBA Draft, watching both players go #1 (Zion) and #2 (Ja) overall.