Democratic debates 2020: 10 presidential candidates set to square off on night 1

The line up of U.S. Democratic presidential candidates who will participate in the party's first of two nights of debate in Miami on June 26, 2019.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The venue of Wednesday's Democratic debate is pictured on June 26, 2019, in Miami.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren addresses a crowd about migrant children in front of a detention center in Homestead, Fla., June 26, 2019.



Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker speaks at Rep. Jim Clyburns World Famous Fish Fry on June 21, 2019 in Columbia, S.C.











By Kendall Karson

ABC News – The first Democratic debates are here, and the 2020 contenders are converging on two stages in Miami — the site of the first debates on Wednesday and Thursday — in the crucial battleground state of Florida.

In the initial months of the campaign season, the presidential hopefuls have been looking to break out from the sprawling field. Now 20 Democrats are seeking to use the early introduction to Democratic primary voters, beyond the coffee shops and house parties in the early nominating states, to reset the playing field.

The debates will take place over two nights and air on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo beginning at 9 p.m. EDT.

The first debates might usher in a breakout performance or a disappointing one, but it will also give candidates their first opportunity to show their differences and pitch their wide array of policy prescriptions to the major issues like climate change, gun control, health care, foreign policy, immigration and criminal justice reform, that have been percolating in the Democratic primary so far.

On Wednesday night, standing at the center podiums will be Warren and O’Rourke. The Massachusetts senator, currently a top-tier candidate after narrowing the gap between former Vice President Joe Biden in recent polls, will have the chance to set the tone against some of the more moderate candidates — Klobuchar, Delaney and Ryan — with her progressive agenda stacked with detailed policy proposals.

For O’Rourke, the debate is an opportunity to recapture the prominence and spectacle that surrounded his entry into the contest back in March — and amass enough traction to put him among the higher polling candidates before the second debate in July.

Booker, who arrives in Miami after last week’s clash with Biden over his rival repeating a refrain of praise for segregationist senators at a fundraiser, the pressure is on to overcome lagging poll numbers that put him in the middle of the field. He has spent the early days of the week doing push-ups, drinking a “lots” of LaCroix, and eating some popcorn to prepare for the big night.

“Debate prep is serious and one should take it seriously, but you also have to have moments where you can take a break, reset, get back in it,” a campaign aide told ABC News.

For Delaney, who has been prepping in part by watching the crowded Republican debates in 2016, his campaign team said the goal is to “make a little bit of a splash and see what happens.”

“Wednesday night is going to be a dog fight, let’s not kid ourselves,” said national press secretary Michael Hopkins. “We’re going to try to be the adults in the room and be more about substance than about flash.”

Inslee arrived in Miami early to meet with and learn from folks on the ground and on the front lines of climate change.

“Our focus is largely on the governor presenting his message, and I think there are two things that set him apart — he’s the only candidate who’s saying climate change needs to be the No. 1 priority,” Inslee’s communications director Jared Leopold told ABC News.

On night two, although it won’t be Biden clashing with Booker, he will be standing alongside Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., as they are expected to bump elbows to woo the Democratic base and establish their front-runner status.

As candidates finish final preps for the opening night of the first debates, the brewing fight in Washington over immigration and the human toll on migrant children and families is looming over Miami.

Before taking the first stage Wednesday, some 2020 Democrats are shifting their attention to a local temporary shelter for thousands of unaccompanied children in Homestead, FL — a backdrop to condemn President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

Warren appeared at the shelter earlier Wednesday and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar is planning to head there in the afternoon, alongside protesters who are gathered outside the facility, including actress Alyssa Milano.

“I think it’s very important to shine a light on what’s happening here and continue to beat the drum and use my platform to educate and empower people,” Milano told ABC News.

The two presidential candidates from Texas, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke and former HUD Secretary Julián Castro are expected to visit on Thursday and Friday. California Sen. Kamala Harris and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, are also expected to stop at the center on Friday, according to their campaigns.

A day before the first debate, NBC announced that each night will be split into five segments with four commercial breaks over the two hours. Throughout each segment, candidates will have 60 seconds to answer questions and 30 seconds to respond to follow-ups, according to NBC.

In order to qualify for the debates in June and July, candidates must earn at least 1% support in three separate national or early-state polls conducted from Jan. 1 to two weeks before the given debate, or receive donations from at least 65,000 people across 20 different states, with a minimum of 200 unique donors per state. The number of debate participants has been capped at 20 by the Democratic National Committee.

There are three declared candidates who will not appear on either stage, after failing to meet the DNC’s qualification standards for the first debate: Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton, Miramar, Florida, Mayor Wayne Messam.

Follow along with ABC News for coverage of the first Democratic debate beginning at 9 p.m. EDT.