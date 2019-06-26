Wayfair employees walk out to protest the company’s business with US child detention camps

(ABC NEWS) — Hundreds of Wayfair employees walked out from headquarters Wednesday in protest of the company selling furniture to migrant detention facilities.

Employees learned last week that an order for about $200,000 of bedroom furniture was placed by the global nonprofit, BCFS, which operates migrant facilities for the Department of Health and Human Services.

The online furniture retailers now says they plan to donate $100,000 to the American Red Cross.