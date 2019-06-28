Charlottesville man who plowed car into crowd sentenced to life in prison

A vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Aug. 12, 2017.

(ABC NEWS) — The man convicted for ramming his car into a crowd during the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville has been sentenced to life in prison.

James Alex Fields had his sentencing hearing in federal court in Virginia, in the same town where his 2017 car ramming led to the death of a counter-protester, Heather Heyer, and injured others.

Fields, who is now 22, already pleaded guilty to 29 of 30 federal hate crimes in March. The Associated Press reports that in part of the plea deal that he reached at the time, the prospect of a death sentence was removed.