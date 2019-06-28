Utah Jazz introduce Columbia’s Jarrell Brantley

By: Mike Olson

The Utah Jazz introduced their 2019 draft picks on Thursday and among them, Columbia’s own Jarrell Brantley.

Brantley joins Hofstra’s Justin Wright-Foreman and Yale’s Miye Oni as Utah’s draft haul in 2019. Brantley was the first among the group to be taken when the Jazz selected him 50th overall last week.

Brantley spent the last four years playing for the College of Charleston, leading the Cougars to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1999.