73-year-old hiker found alive after being missing 1 week in Angeles National Forest

A 73-year-old hiker who had been missing for a week has been found alive in a California forest, authorities said Saturday.

Eugene Jo went missing on June 22 near Mount Waterman in the Angeles National Forest when he become separated from his hiking group, according to ABC News Los Angeles affiliate KABC.

PHOTO: This photo released by the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department shows 73-year-old hiker Eugene Jo who went missing on June 22, 2019 and was found a week later on June 29, 2019.Handout/AFP/Getty Images
This photo released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shows 73-year-old hiker Eugene Jo who went missing on June 22, 2019 and was found a week later on June 29, 2019.

But on Saturday, the Montrose Search & Rescue Team in California tweeted that “he is alive.”

“Search team reports that they have found 73 year old Mr Jo, after a week in the wilderness, he is alive!” the team tweeted.

There were no other details about the rescue.

