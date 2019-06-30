73-year-old hiker found alive after being missing 1 week in Angeles National Forest

A 73-year-old hiker who had been missing for a week has been found alive in a California forest, authorities said Saturday.

Eugene Jo went missing on June 22 near Mount Waterman in the Angeles National Forest when he become separated from his hiking group, according to ABC News Los Angeles affiliate KABC.

But on Saturday, the Montrose Search & Rescue Team in California tweeted that “he is alive.”

“Search team reports that they have found 73 year old Mr Jo, after a week in the wilderness, he is alive!” the team tweeted.

Search team reports they have found 73 year old Mr Jo, after a week in the wilderness, he is alive! No other details yet..@SEBLASD @LASDHQ @CVLASD @LasdSar — Montrose Search & Rescue Team (Ca.) (@MontroseSAR) June 29, 2019

There were no other details about the rescue.