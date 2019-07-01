RCSD arrest man accused of financial identity fraud

RICHLAND CO., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested 46 year old Willie Anthony Mack and have charged him with Financial Identity Fraud. According to authorities, the 77-year-old victim contacted the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) investigators back in February after officials say she noticed several transactions totaling more than $6 hundred dollars missing from her account. Authorities say the money lead to payments that were being made for payments on Mack’s Capital One credit card.

The victim said she knows Mack from the Columbia Kennel Club, where he served as the treasurer.