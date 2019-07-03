Having trouble with Facebook and Instagram? You’re not alone

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – In the wide world of social media everyone is looking to post that perfect selfie or viral video.

However if you’re looking to post it on Facebook or Instagram, both platforms are down for millions.

The hashtags, #Facebookdown and #Instagramdown is trending and the company says it’s working on repairing the issue.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps. We’re sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #facebookdown — Facebook (@facebook) July 3, 2019

We’re aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images and videos on Instagram. We're sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #instagramdown — Instagram (@instagram) July 3, 2019

While it all gets sorted out, consider unplugging and just enjoy the bumper to bumper traffic you’ll likely experience over the course of the day.