Joe Biden trails Pete Buttigieg in fundraising





By Molly Nagle, Averi Harper and Soo Rin Kim

ABC News – Former Vice President Joe Biden has raised a total of $21.5 million since launching his presidential bid on April 25, according a news release from the campaign.

Biden’s total trail behind South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s $24.8 million haul this quarter, but the Biden campaign emphasized that the former vice president raised more money per day this quarter than any Democratic candidate, given that his total comes from just the first 66 days of his campaign, compared to the entire 90-day period Buttigieg had to raise money this quarter.

“After just two months in this race, we have seen Americans in every corner of the country chip in to join this battle for the soul of our nation,” said Greg Schultz, the campaign manager for Biden for President. “We are grateful for the immense grassroots support we are seeing. We’re continuing to build a campaign that energizes and expands Team Joe and puts us in a strong position to take on Donald Trump.”

Biden’s campaign also highlighted that it had raised $6.3 million in its first 24 hours, more than what any other presidential campaigns had raised in the same time period.

According to the campaign, 97% of the donations were from grassroots supporters who gave less than $200. More than 256,000 donors gave over 435,000 donations and the average donation was $49.

Biden’s campaign, in the news release, also said that the campaign did not take in any money that would be directed to the general election fund, and that the campaign has actively refunded any donations over the individual contribution limit of $2,800 per election.

The campaign also reiterated that Biden has not accepted any donations from federally registered lobbyists, corporate PACs and fossil fuel executives as many other candidates have pledged.

A series of 2020 presidential hopefuls have announced their second quarter fundraising figures since Buttigieg kicked off with his haul earlier this week. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., announced his campaign had raised $18 million from contributions and Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., raised $2.8 million. The Trump campaign also announced that, with the Republican National Committee, it had raised a total of $105 million for the president’s re-election bid.