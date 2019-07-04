Biggest earthquake in 20 years rocks Southern California, strong aftershocks expected

By EMILY SHAPIRO

A powerful earthquake with a preliminary 6.4 magnitude rocked Southern California on Thursday morning, officials said, as they warned that strong aftershocks are expected.

It was the strongest earthquake in Southern California since 1999, seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said at a news conference.

Aftershocks will likely exceed a magnitude 5, Jones said.

“We will continue to have a lot of aftershocks,” Jones said. “I think the chance of having a magnitude 5… it’s probably greater than 50-50.”

The epicenter of the Fourth of July quake was in a remote area near Searles Valley in the Mojave Desert, which is about 150 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

Structure fires were reported in the nearby city of Ridgecrest, according to Kern County fire officials.

In San Bernardino County, the quake broke water mains, downed power lines, cracked buildings and caused rock slides on roads, officials said. No injuries or fires were reported in San Bernardino County, officials added.

The Los Angeles Police Department said it has not received any reports of damage or calls for service.

“This was a strong one, and a good reminder to be prepared,” the LAPD tweeted.

At this time, the LAPD has not received any reports of damage or calls for service within the City of Los Angeles related to the #earthquake. Remember, 911 is only to report emergencies. This was a strong one, and a good reminder to be prepared ???? https://t.co/fURDNcMhhQ — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 4, 2019

A tweet from the Los Angeles International Airport said no runways were damaged and the airport was operating as normal.

A tsunami is not expected, according to the National Tsunami Warning Center.

All LAX runways have been inspected with no reported damage to the airfield or the Sepulveda tunnel. Operations remain normal. #earthquake — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) July 4, 2019

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.