‘Multiple patients’ in explosion at shopping center: Officials

Police and fire crews are responding to an explosion with “multiple patients” at a shopping center in Florida, officials said Saturday.

The blast was reported at The Fountains shopping center in Plantation, just outside of Fort Lauderdale, according to the Plantation Police Department.

PHOTO: First responders at the scene of an explosion at the The Fountains at Delray Beach in Delray Beach, Fla., July 6, 2019.WLPG
PHOTO: The scene of a gas explosion at the The Fountains at Delray Beach in Delray Beach, Fla., July 6, 2019.WLPG
Video showed windows blown out of an LA Fitness while a building next door appeared completely destroyed, with debris strewn in all directions.

 

PHOTO: The scene of a gas explosion at the The Fountains at Delray Beach in Delray Beach, Fla., July 6, 2019. WLPG
PHOTO: First responders at the scene of an explosion at the The Fountains at Delray Beach in Delray Beach, Fla., July 6, 2019.WLPG
Additional information was not immediately available.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

