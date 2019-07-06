‘Multiple patients’ in explosion at shopping center: Officials

Police and fire crews are responding to an explosion with “multiple patients” at a shopping center in Florida, officials said Saturday.

The blast was reported at The Fountains shopping center in Plantation, just outside of Fort Lauderdale, according to the Plantation Police Department.

WLPG

Video showed windows blown out of an LA Fitness while a building next door appeared completely destroyed, with debris strewn in all directions.

.@DavieFireRescue Responding to gas explosion near south university Dr. and Peters Road. Gathering more information now. @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/kQLSFaFT3e — Roy Ramos (@RRamosWPLG) July 6, 2019

Additional information was not immediately available.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.