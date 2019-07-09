CPD investigating armed robbery on Devine Street

Quintara Hatten,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at Columbia gas station.

According to officials, the armed robbery occurred around 10 p.m. at the Pitt Stop on the 4000 block of Devine Street.

Deputies are working to get more information on the suspect. There were no reported injuries.

This story is developing. Stay with ABC Columbia for the latest updates.

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts