CPD investigating armed robbery on Devine Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at Columbia gas station.

According to officials, the armed robbery occurred around 10 p.m. at the Pitt Stop on the 4000 block of Devine Street.

#CPDSCInvestigates Armed robbery at 4452 Devine Street that occurred around 10 p.m. No reported injuries. We’re working on getting a description of the suspect. If you have info to help us, call @MidlandsCrime 1-888-CRIME-SC pic.twitter.com/HyvXDpQMph — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) July 10, 2019

Deputies are working to get more information on the suspect. There were no reported injuries.

