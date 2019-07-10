Grammy nominated singer Trey Songz returns to CLA

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Multi-Platinum artist and heartthrob Trey Songz is making his return to Columbia in September.

Songz will appear along with YK Osiris, DaBaby, and more will invade Columbia for The BIG H.C.

Presale tickets go on sale for Colonial Life Arena Cyber Club members on July 11 at 10 a.m. while tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 12 at 10 a.m.

Tickets will also be available online at ticketmaster.com and in person at the Arena Box Office.

The Virginia native has sold over 25 million records worldwide in singles and albums.

His debut album, I Gotta Make It, was released in 2005. His Trey Day album, spawned his first top 20 single, “Can’t Help but Wait”. Songz released his third album Ready in 2009 and a single from the album, “Say Aah”, peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 making it Songz’s first top 10 hit. In 2012, Songz released his first number one album, Chapter V, which debuted atop the Billboard 200.

The new father is also and actor and producer.