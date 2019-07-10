COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A social justice group is rallying at the State House today, which marks four years since the confederate flag was taken down.

The group called “Showing Up For Racial Justice” requested the permit to prevent the South Carolina Secessionist Party from protesting and raising the flag again today.

The party used this day to protest date the confederate flag was permanently removed in 2015, after the fatal Mother Emanuel AME shooting in Charleston.

However, a group called “Flags Across the South” says it has a permit for a rally at the State House this Saturday, July 13th.

The group plans to raise the flag on a temporary flag pole.

