Hit shows ‘Friends’ and ‘the Office’ plan to leave Netflix

(ABC NEWS) — The longtime hit television series “Friends” is leaving Netflix next year.

Time Warner’s new streaming service HBO Max will have the exclusive rights to the television show.

The company will debut the service next spring, taking all 236 episodes of “Friends” with it.

Netflix is also losing streaming rights to “the Office” in 2021 to NBC’s streaming service. “the Office” and “Friends” were the top two series watched on Netflix last year.