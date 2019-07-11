2-year-old, 6-year-old slain in quadruple homicide; dad of 1 of the kids arrested

Police officers work at the scene where several bodies were found, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Cleveland. David Dermer/AP

A vehicle is towed away from the crime scene where several bodies were found, July 9, 2019, in Cleveland. David Dermer/AP





By Emily Shapiro

ABC News – After a 2-year-old girl and 6-year-old boy were among those killed in a quadruple homicide in Cleveland, the father of one of the children was arrested, authorities said Thursday.

The investigation began Tuesday morning when emergency dispatchers received a 911 call reporting the body of a man lying in a field, Cleveland police said.

David Cousin Jr., 35, was found on the ground shot multiple times, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office

Officers forced entry into a home near where Cousin’s body was because they smelled smoke, police said.

A fire had been started in the home, authorities said. There police found the bodies of 25-year-old Takeyra Collins, 6-year-old Armond Johnson Jr. and 2-year-old Aubree Stone, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Collins had been shot multiple times, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The children died from smoke inhalation, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Collins was the children’s mother, according to ABC Cleveland affiliate WEWS.

Armond Johnson, the father of one of the slain children, has been arrested and charged with aggravated murder, authorities said.

“We hope and pray that this person never sees the light of day again,” Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said at a news conference on Thursday.

Johnson is the only suspect at this time, the chief said.

Investigators believe David Cousin was a neighbor who happened to stumble upon the suspect when he was leaving the area, police said.

No motive has been released.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson on Thursday offered his condolences to the victims’ families and the community.

“You can see by the outpouring of the community what this means to this community,” Jackson said.

Johnson’s first court appearance will be Friday, according to police.