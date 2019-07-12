President Trump Labor Secretary Alex Acosta resigns amid controversy over Epstein plea deal

WASHINGTON, D.C. (ABC News) – Labor Secretary Alex Acosta has resigned amid controversy over his role in a 2008 plea deal with accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

President Donald Trump said Friday that it was Acosta’s decision and not his as he spoke to reporters as he left the White House for a trip to Wisconsin.

Acosta was standing next to the president as he called Acosta “a great labor secretary, not a good one.”

President Trump said it was very said to see him go but said Acosta told him he didn’t want to distract form the strong economy and the work the administration is doing.

Acosta had defended his role in the plea deal at a news conference on Wednesday and declined to apologize to Epstein’s victims, saying he had an excellent relationship with the president.