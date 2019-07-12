Palmetto Incident Support Team deployed for Tropical Storm Barry

(ABC News) Flooding damage from Tropical Storm Barry.

(ABC News) Vehicle drives through flood waters from Tropical Storm Barry.

(ABC News) Barry is forecast to make landfall in southern Louisiana early Saturday.





SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO/ABC News) – Members of the Palmetto Incident Support Team are deployed to head to Louisiana for Tropical Storm Barry.

Officials say the Louisiana State Fire Marshal requested deployment for search and rescue efforts.

Authorities say the Advance Unit left today at 7 to be deployed to Baton Rouge.

According to officials, team members will deploy for seven days, with the possibility of extending deployment to 15 days.

Weather officials say the tropical storm is predicted to become a category one hurricane before it makes landfall on Saturday.

Officials continued to say the slow moving storm is expected to bring heavy rainfall and flash flooding.

According to ABC News, the White House officially issued an emergency declaration for Louisiana late Thursday, authorizing the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief efforts.