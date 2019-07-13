Barry strengthens to hurricane as dangerous storm nears landfall along Louisiana coast

By DANIEL MANZO, MARK OSBORNE and EMILY SHAPIRO

Barry strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane Saturday morning as the dangerous storm nears landfall along the Louisiana coast, where residents in New Orleans and Morgan City are bracing for the worst.

Some areas of Louisiana are under mandatory evacuation orders as Barry — the first hurricane of the Atlantic hurricane season — barrels down.

Over 72,000 customers are without power in Louisiana. Delta Air Lines has canceled all flights from New Orleans’ airport for the day.

The biggest danger is the chance of very heavy rainfall that threatens to bring life-threatening flash flooding through the weekend.

VIDEO: View of LA 1 from the South Lafourche Levee. Video provided by Golden Meadow Police Chief Reggie Pitre. #TropicalStormBarry pic.twitter.com/lJRQoOFEpe — Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office (@LafourcheSO) July 13, 2019

In Terrebonne Parish, trapped residents were rescued by an air crew early Saturday as floodwaters rose, according to the Coast Guard.

Rain totals may reach 25 inches in some areas.

“We don’t know the intervals between periods of heavy rain,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Friday. “So we really have to be extremely prepared for a very major rain event across much of Louisiana.”

“If you haven’t made preparations, it’s probably too late,” Pete Gaynor, acting administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), told “Good Morning America” Saturday.

“We don’t have the pumping capacity to handle 20 inches of rain if it comes at one time,” Morgan City, Louisiana, Mayor Frank Grizzaffi told ABC News Friday night.

“So we’re hoping that we get some heavy rain, that it stops and lets us catch up, and we’re ready for the next batch,” he added. “But if we get five, six hours in a row that dumps double digits on us then we’re gonna have some water that’s close to houses.”

I’m here on Eden Isle on the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain where the waves are really picking up. Water is completely covering the road here at Debbie Drive and Clara Drive. #TrackingBarry #TropicalStormBarry #NOLAwx #LAwx #flooding #Barry @WGNOtv pic.twitter.com/GXhOZSgqnJ — Jeremy Jackson (@JeremyJacksonAL) July 13, 2019

A storm surge warning has been issued along much of the Louisiana coast, including where New Orleans sits on Lake Pontchartrain. Barry is forecast to bring up to 6 feet of storm surge.

Barry will be one of the biggest tests for the levee system built after Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Gaynor said that FEMA had “high confidence that the levees will performed as designed.”

Throughout Saturday Barry will continue to bring heavy rain to Louisiana, with some of the rain expanding into parts of Mississippi and Alabama. The most torrential rain will be east of the central circulation, where rainfall rates could be up to 3 inches per hour. Tornadoes are also possible throughout the day and into Saturday night as the bands come ashore.

As the storm moves north, the heavy rainfall will stretch into Mississippi and Arkansas.

ABC News’ Joshua Hoyos contributed to this report.