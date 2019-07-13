Production Assistant/Editor

ABC Columbia News, WOLO TV, is looking for a Full time Production Assistant/Editor to join our team.

We are looking for an individual with editing, studio directing and studio camera operation skills. Must be familiar with non linear editing, HD studio camera operation, floor directing and technical skills designed to manage a fast paced show. Must be familiar with studio lighting and floor management in terms of camera operation. Must have the ability to meet deadline and work under pressure. Must be available to work weekends, overnights and holidays. Must exhibit sound news judgement. Prefer minimum of one year floor directing, editing. Journalism or Mass Comm. degree preferred.

Please send link and resume to:

Crysty Vaughan, News Director

cvaughan@abccolumbia.com

July 11, 2019

EOE