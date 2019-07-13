Studio Camera Operator

ABC Columbia has immediate openings for Full Time Studio Camera Operator/ Photographer.

We are looking for a team oriented, hardworking, and multi-talented individual to work with our news team. The successful candidate should possess excellent videography, lighting, and non-linear editing skills. Experience with HD Camera operation. The position also calls for knowledge of Live U, live capabilities, production techniques and new media including web. In addition, a good working knowledge of television studio operations and procedures will be a part of consideration. The ability to lift and carry 40 lbs. equipment on a daily basis is required.

E-mail video clip and resume to:

rwandover@abccolumbia.com and cvaughan@abccolumbia.com

7/10/2019

EOE