Major US cities brace for ICE raids; Officials, advocates assure residents of their rights

By JULIA JACOBO

Major cities around the country are bracing for raids by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on thousands of undocumented immigrants.

Federal immigration officers were initially scheduled to sweep across 10 cities on Sunday, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Houston, Denver, Miami, New Orleans, New York, Baltimore, Chicago and Atlanta, to arrest about 2,000 undocumented immigrants with final removal orders, the Trump administration announced.

Elected officials and advocates took to social media to assure residents of the resources available to them.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted to those who may be affected to remember that they have rights.

Receiving reports of attempted but reportedly unsuccessful ICE enforcement actions in Sunset Park and Harlem.@NYCImmigrants and advocates are connecting with residents and distributing resources door to door. Remember: you have rights. Call 311 and say ActionNYC for help. pic.twitter.com/OZwpxlm30d — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 13, 2019

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti posted a video Saturday stating that the city was not coordinating with ICE’s efforts.

Un mensaje para todos los Angelinos: Puede asegurarse de que aquí en Los Ángeles, no estamos coordinando con ICE. Su ciudad está a su lado y estamos unidos en esta lucha → https://t.co/mHCFBjJ4vC pic.twitter.com/UEOqMJRtp8 — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) July 13, 2019

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted that he stands “with every Houstonion regardless of immigration status.”

As mayor, I stand with every Houstonian regardless of immigration status. Please call the immigrants’ rights hotline at 1-833-468-4664 for legal assistance. You are entitled due process under the laws of our country. pic.twitter.com/aZEQfxc7kt — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) July 13, 2019

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock tweeted to residents to “remain aware” and know their rights.

As we anticipate #ICEraids in #Denver today, we want you to remain aware, know your rights and lock this number in your phone: 844-864-8341 #CORapidResponse pic.twitter.com/zDR8ds9QUd — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) July 14, 2019

Baltimore Mayor Jack Young said in a statement that “immigrants who call Baltimore home should not live in fear of family separation and deportation.”

Statement on Reports of Impending ICE Raids in Baltimorehttps://t.co/bAiTKDqXfV pic.twitter.com/dxkbxaFTBQ — Mayor Bernard C. Jack Young (@mayorbcyoung) July 12, 2019

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city stands “shoulder to shoulder with every Chicagoan, regardless of their legal status.”

We stand shoulder to shoulder with every Chicagoan, regardless of their legal status. Make sure your friends and neighbors know their rights: https://t.co/UNuh6dALOa Spread the word. pic.twitter.com/rtXZvLRb1n — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) July 14, 2019

Pete Buttigieg, presidential hopeful and mayor of South Bend, Indiana, tweeted that the raids were designed to “tear families apart” and further Trump’s “extreme agenda.”

Today, as many gather to hear Sunday messages about our responsibility to welcome the stranger, this president is carrying out ICE raids designed to tear families apart, divide our communities, and further his extreme agenda. #ICEraids will not make us safer—time for real reform. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) July 14, 2019

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee told ABC News Live on Saturday that state officials were monitoring the proposed raids “very carefully” and that they would “vigorously defend the rights of anyone” in the state.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar said the Trump administration announced the raids to “make news” and scare the public.

“If you wanted to go after security risks, and there are people who are security risks, why would you alert them and say you’re doing this on a Sunday and do it two weekends in a row?” Klobuchar asked ABC News’ Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl on “This Week” on Sunday. “Why? Because you want to make news, right?”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar says warnings about ICE raids are "about scaring everyone" and "changing the news" and not about security as claimed. "If you really wanted to go after security risks … why would you alert them and say you're doing this on a Sunday?" https://t.co/fMX7Ah0Zkj pic.twitter.com/UZwm4l90eA — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) July 14, 2019

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms appeared on CNN over the weekend, asking people in fear of deportation to stay in or travel in groups.

.@KeishaBottoms on Trump's deportation raids: "We are asking people if you are in fear of deportation to please stay in on Sunday, to travel in groups… to the extent if someone comes to your door please don’t open it unless they have a warrant." https://t.co/Jvyo3mKVoO pic.twitter.com/0yXHCEyB1a — New Day (@NewDay) July 13, 2019

The ACLU and other immigration advocacy groups advised residents to assert their rights.

The Constitution protects passengers deplaning domestic flights just as it protects people on the street or in a car. CBP is bound by those protections. Know your rights — and assert them when necessary. pic.twitter.com/kKYherAn6U — ACLU (@ACLU) July 12, 2019

San Francisco is and always stand up for our immigrant residents.

With possible ICE enforcement happening this weekend, we want our entire community to be prepared and know their rights. Call the @sfilenetwork SF Rapid Response 24hr hotline to report ICE activity: 415- 200-1548 pic.twitter.com/d2fwJAsoiu — SF Immigrant Affairs (@OCEIA_SF) July 12, 2019

On Sunday, ICE urged jurisdictions in California and other sanctuary locations to cooperate to “keep foreign criminals off of our streets,” tweeting that “communities are safer when law enforcement agencies work together.”

Communities are safer when law enforcement agencies work together, and ICE continues to urge jurisdictions in California and other sanctuary locations to find ways to work with ICE to keep foreign criminals off of our streets. — ICE (@ICEgov) July 14, 2019

Officials later announced that Houston and New Orleans would not see immigration enforcement actions due to Hurricane Barry, which made landfall on Saturday.

The @CityOfNOLA has confirmed with @ICEgov in #NOLA that immigration enforcement will be temporarily suspended through the weekend in the #Barry impacted areas of Louisiana & Mississippi. Make all storm preparations to stay safe regardless of your immigration status. #NOLAReady — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) July 11, 2019

In San Diego, 20 people were were arrested in raids on Saturday, but those arrests were part of a five-day enforcement operation, and apparently not specifically tied to the raids mentioned by Trump.

ABC News’ Jeffrey Cook, Anne Flaherty and Soo Youn contributed to this report.