Major US cities brace for ICE raids; Officials, advocates assure residents of their rights
By JULIA JACOBO
Major cities around the country are bracing for raids by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on thousands of undocumented immigrants.
Federal immigration officers were initially scheduled to sweep across 10 cities on Sunday, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Houston, Denver, Miami, New Orleans, New York, Baltimore, Chicago and Atlanta, to arrest about 2,000 undocumented immigrants with final removal orders, the Trump administration announced.
Elected officials and advocates took to social media to assure residents of the resources available to them.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted to those who may be affected to remember that they have rights.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti posted a video Saturday stating that the city was not coordinating with ICE’s efforts.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted that he stands “with every Houstonion regardless of immigration status.”
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock tweeted to residents to “remain aware” and know their rights.
Baltimore Mayor Jack Young said in a statement that “immigrants who call Baltimore home should not live in fear of family separation and deportation.”
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city stands “shoulder to shoulder with every Chicagoan, regardless of their legal status.”
Pete Buttigieg, presidential hopeful and mayor of South Bend, Indiana, tweeted that the raids were designed to “tear families apart” and further Trump’s “extreme agenda.”
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee told ABC News Live on Saturday that state officials were monitoring the proposed raids “very carefully” and that they would “vigorously defend the rights of anyone” in the state.
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar said the Trump administration announced the raids to “make news” and scare the public.
“If you wanted to go after security risks, and there are people who are security risks, why would you alert them and say you’re doing this on a Sunday and do it two weekends in a row?” Klobuchar asked ABC News’ Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl on “This Week” on Sunday. “Why? Because you want to make news, right?”
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms appeared on CNN over the weekend, asking people in fear of deportation to stay in or travel in groups.
The ACLU and other immigration advocacy groups advised residents to assert their rights.
On Sunday, ICE urged jurisdictions in California and other sanctuary locations to cooperate to “keep foreign criminals off of our streets,” tweeting that “communities are safer when law enforcement agencies work together.”
Officials later announced that Houston and New Orleans would not see immigration enforcement actions due to Hurricane Barry, which made landfall on Saturday.
In San Diego, 20 people were were arrested in raids on Saturday, but those arrests were part of a five-day enforcement operation, and apparently not specifically tied to the raids mentioned by Trump.
ABC News’ Jeffrey Cook, Anne Flaherty and Soo Youn contributed to this report.