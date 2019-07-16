Beyoncé explains how she created a new music genre for ‘The Lion King’ album

By Kelly McCarthy via GMA

Beyoncé called “The Lion King” album that she worked tirelessly to create “a love letter to Africa” and explained how she was able to evoke a new genre of music through soundscapes that paint a picture of what unfolds in the movie.

“This soundtrack is a love letter to Africa and I wanted to make sure we found the best talent from Africa, and not just use some of the sounds and did my interpretation of it,” Knowles-Carter told ABC News.

“I wanted it to be authentic to what is beautiful about the music in Africa,” she said, adding that they used “a lot” of drums and “incredible new sounds mixed with some of the producers from America.”

The Beyoncé-produced-and-curated compilation album, “The Lion King: The Gift,” features global artists and is due out July 19, the same day the film hits theaters.

“The Lion King: Can You Feel The Love Tonight with Robin Roberts” airs Tuesday, July 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

“We’ve kind of created our own genre and I feel like the soundtrack is the first soundtrack where it becomes visual in your in your mind,” she explained. “The soundscape is more than just the music because each song tells the story of the film.”

Music from the animated film released in 1994 won two Academy Awards — original song and original score — four Grammys and two Golden Globes.

The soundtrack was No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart for 10 nonconsecutive weeks and certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America after 10 million units were sold.

