More than 20 feared dead in blaze at Kyoto animation studio that injured dozens more

ABC News- In what could be the deadliest mass killing in Japan in three years, at least 13 people died and 10 others are presumed to have died in an arson attack at an animation studio in Kyoto.

Dozens more were injured after a man, believed to be in his 40s, burst into the building and set it ablaze early Thursday, The Associated Press reported.

The suspect, who was screaming, “You die!” survivors told Japanese media, cited by the AP, was among those injured and taken to a hospital.

The last mass murder of this scale in Japan was in 2016, when 19 people were stabbed at an assisted living center in Tokyo.