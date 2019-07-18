US House approves $15 minimum wage; not likely to pass Senate

(WOLO, ABC NEWS, CNN) – US House Democrats have passed a bill to raise the minimum wage for the first time in a decade.

The “Raise the Wage Act” would bring the federal minimum wage up gradually from $7.25 to $15 by the year 2025.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says raising the minimum wage will not only help American families get out of poverty but close the income gap between men and women.

The vote passed the house 231 to 199.

Among those in favor was South Carolina Congressman Jim Clyburn, who praised the passage of the bill in a statement saying, “All American workers deserve to earn a livable wage that will provide the basic necessities for themselves and their families. … In my district, this landmark legislation would increase the earnings of a full-time minimum wage worker by $3,900 annually, lifting many households out of poverty.”

Democratic congressman Rep. Joe Cunningham however, voted against the bill saying its passage would eliminate millions of jobs and harm tipping employees and small businesses.

Cunningham defended his vote saying “hardworking South Carolinians deserve a raise, plain and simple. But there is a way to raise the minimum wage without raising prices and putting jobs in jeopardy. We must go back to the drawing board and work together as democrats and republicans to find a compromise that involves buy-in from the business community.”

According to the Congressional Budget Office, this legislation would lift 1.3 million Americans out of poverty, including 600,000 children.

The bill is not expected to go far in the senate.