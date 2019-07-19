Ex-boyfriend charged with two counts of attempted murder after shooting victim, cousin

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A man is behind bars accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend and her cousin at a home in the 1200 block of Willow Oak Drive.

Deputies say on July 12, Shane Davis, 22, went to the home and shot the victims.

Davis is charged with two counts of attempted murder, burglary 1st degree, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.