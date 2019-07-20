Dangerous heat wave scorches millions in parts of US, at least 1 dead

By SAMANTHA WNEK, MARK OSBORNE and ELLA TORRES

Several heat index readings came close to setting records across the eastern half of the U.S. on Friday, with the hottest temperatures still yet to come on the East Coast.

Des Moines, Iowa, saw a heat index reading — the “feels like” temperature due to the high humidity — of 119 degrees, just 3 degrees away from a record. The heat index was 115 degrees in Minneapolis with a dew point of 80, the highest recorded in eight years. The temperature was 93 in Chicago, with a heat index of 107, while it reached a temperature of 95 degrees in Washington, D.C.

Many cities across the across the Midwest and Northeast started Saturday with heat indices in the 90s, and the day will be another scorcher with heat indices up to 115 degrees by afternoon. Excessive heat warnings have been issued from Kansas to Ohio and North Carolina to New Hampshire.

In Arkansas, Mitch Petrus, a former New York Giants offensive lineman, died Thursday of a heat stroke after working outside near Carlisle, according to the Associated Press. The heat index that day was higher than 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Some of the temperatures on Saturday will be the hottest in several years.

New York City and Philadelphia could see their hottest temperatures since 2012, while Washington, D.C., could hit 100 for the first time since 2016.