FDA recalls some Target, Fresh Market products over listeria concerns

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — “The Fresh Market” and Target are recalling some of their salads and sandwiches for listeria contamination concerns.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says there are 2 different brands they’re focused on right now – both made by Elevation Foods. Those brands include, Archer Farms and Fresket.

Archer Farms is recalling its’ egg salad and deviled egg sandwiches made on June 18th, 2019

Fresket is recalling its’ egg salad… along with its tuna salad and Thai Lobster salad.

Officials say no one has reported being sick from the products as of yet, but listeria bacteria can be serious, and according to the FDA, even deadly for some.

Officials say they are still trying to figure out where the bacteria came from

According to the FDA here are a list of things you need to look for to determine if a item you have in your home s part of the recall. First, all the containers will have the “use by” dates stated below printed on the side of each container and the lot number stated for each product on the side or the lid (see attached pictures). This recall applies only to the products with the lot numbers and “use by” dates stated below.

Archer Farms-brand Egg Salad packaged in a 12-ounce clear, square plastic container, Lot Number W1906042A, Use By 12AUG2019 (printed on the side of each container) UPC 085239018682, distributed nationwide

Freskët-brand Egg Salad packaged in a 32-ounce clear, square plastic container, Lot Number W1906042, Use By 12AUG2019A (printed on the side of each container

Freskët-brand Tuna Salad packaged in a 5-pound white, round plastic container, Lot Number W1906054, Use By 02AUG2019A (printed on the side of each container

Freskët-brand Thai Lobster Salad packaged in a 5-pound white, round plastic container, Lot Number W1906041, Use By 02AUG2019A (printed on the side of each container)

Archer Farms Deviled Egg Sandwich Half Sandwich with Bacon, UPC 220505000002, distributed nationwide

Archer Farms Deviled Egg Sandwich on Multigrain, UPC 498780203566, distributed nationwide

Anyone who may have this product in your home is asked not to eat it, but instead return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.