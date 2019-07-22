Search for missing boater continues on Lake Wateree

COLUMBIA, S.C.(WOLO) – Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources say the search for a missing boater has resumed on Lake Wateree.

SCDNR Law Enforcement officers and SCDNR dive team were called to Lake Wateree just before 9 p.m. Sunday night after a woman jumped off a pontoon boat and never resurfaced.

The boat, carrying several people, was drifting, officials say.

The search was postponed Monday at 1 a.m., and resumed at 7 a.m.

Officials say Fairfield County Fire Rescue and Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office are assisting in the search.