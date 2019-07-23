Account Executive

ABC Columbia is hiring an experienced account executive to develop new business and grow existing accounts in television and digital media. Candidates must have excellent presentation, cold calling, and negotiation skills. Proficiency in all Microsoft and G Suite applications is essential. The successful candidate will be a motivated, detail-oriented team player with a positive attitude, great communication skills and a strong work ethic. Direct sales experience required. Experience with Wide Orbit is preferred. A good driving record is required.

E-mail resumes to smagee@abccolumbia.com or mail to:

Shelley Magee

Local Sales Manager

ABC Columbia/WOLO-TV

5807 Shakespeare Rd.

Columbia, SC 29223

EOE

